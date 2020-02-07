PATRON, WILLIAM SR.

PATRON, William Edward Sr., 97, of Chester, Va., entered his eternal home on February 4, 2020. He was born November 5, 1922, in Chesterfield County, to the late Clarence and Harriet Patron. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary D. Patron; two brothers, Junius and Gilbert; three sisters, Corene, Julia and Louise. He is survived by his son, William Patron Jr. (Shirley); and his grandchildren, Ahkeisha Gary (Corey) and Kendria Pierce (Clint); and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Samaria and Clinton Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Flora Scruggs and Curtis Drayton; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson; special friends, David and Patricia Turner and Patricia Campbell. He served in the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He retired from the American Tobacco Company with over 38 years of service. He was also Past Master of Majestic Lodge #263 F. & A.M. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his honor to your favorite local charity.View online memorial
