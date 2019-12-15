PATTEN, WILLIAM "BILL" II

PATTEN, William "Bill" W. II, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was 76. Bill was the loving and giving husband of Anne Patten. Bill was a loving father to Will Patten and Beth Ramos; and loving grandfather to Alex, Ben and Sam Ramos and Maggie and Meghan Patten. He was also a beloved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and father-in-law to his close extended family. Bill had an accomplished career in labor and employment law. He attended the University of Virginia for his undergraduate and law degrees. As an undergraduate, Bill was captain of the wrestling team, an IMP, a member of the Raven Society and a member of T.I.L.K.A. Bill was a man who accomplished what he set out to do and could always find a way to make someone smile and laugh. He could make people feel good. He will be sorely missed. Bill has gone fishing. Please, no flowers. Memorial donations can be directed to the inner-city non-profit for youth wrestling: Beat the Streets, https://beatthestreets.org or the fishermen's non-profit to preserve coldwater fisheries: Trout Unlimited, https://www.tu.org/.View online memorial