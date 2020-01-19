PATTERSON, Alpheus, 85, affectionately known as "Al" and "Pat," returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Matilda Anderson; and father, Norris Patterson. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Bernice Patterson; Al married Frances James (former wife) in Richmond, Va., and their union was blessed with two children, Neva and Bryant. Al is survived by daughter, Neva Clevert (Darren); son, Bryant Patterson (Cathy); stepson, Gerald James (Jeanette); three grandchildren, NaSharda and Aaron Clevert and Khalil Brown; great-grandchildren, Christopher Rison and Ariana Clevert; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, Rev. Earl Brown and Rev. Peggy Fox officiating. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment private.View online memorial
