PATTERSON, Catherine Ann, died November 16, 2019, in Hanover County, Virginia, with her husband and son by her side. She had bravely endured a three-year struggle with cancer. Catherine was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on June 29, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Marjorie Davis and James C. Patterson. She spent her formative years in London, where her father worked for Conoco Inc. After graduating from the American School in London, she returned to the states and entered Vanderbilt University, graduating after just two-and-a-half years with a B.A. in philosophy, Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude. Next, she earned a master's in English from the University of Virginia. It was in Charlottesville that she met her future husband, Ben Cleary. Catherine and Ben moved to his family home in Hanover County, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, she became the Development Director for the nonprofit F.M. station, WRFK, where she was also a popular classical music announcer and programmer. After Union Theological Seminary sold the station, she worked for arts organizations and preservation groups, often without remuneration. An ardent environmentalist, she was President of Hanover Citizens for Quality of Life, an organization that worked to contain unbridled growth in the county. She was Development Director for Cornerstone Theatre, founded the Rural Plains Foundation and was a board member of the Alexander Paley Music Festival. She also served as President of the Richmond Chamber Players. Recently, she founded WBDB-FM, a nonprofit radio station. 103.3 The Bridge is "a listener-powered station with a mission of music discovery." Catherine loved reading, music, cats, cooking, dining out, vintage movies and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. She will be sorely missed by family and friends and by the many people touched by her life. Catherine is survived by her father, James C. Patterson of Houston, Texas; her brother, Mark, also of Houston; her sister, Nancy of New Orleans, La.; her husband, Ben Cleary; and her son, Alexander "Alex" Cleary. A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, on Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m.