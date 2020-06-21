PATTERSON, Christine

PATTERSON, Christine Lear, of Sandston, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virginia H. and Robert W. Lear; and a sister, Virginia (Tiny) Holt. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert D Patterson Sr.; and two children, Doug (Meredith) Patterson and Angie (Billy) Albertson; and sister, June Whitley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin Patterson, Mitchell Patterson, Nathan Albertson, Logan Albertson; and one great-grandson, Colton Munoz. She was an employee for Virginia Tractor and retired from Genworth Financial Group. Chris enjoyed reading and had a special love for her family. Memorial service to be announced.

