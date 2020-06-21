PATTERSON, Christine Lear, of Sandston, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virginia H. and Robert W. Lear; and a sister, Virginia (Tiny) Holt. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert D Patterson Sr.; and two children, Doug (Meredith) Patterson and Angie (Billy) Albertson; and sister, June Whitley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin Patterson, Mitchell Patterson, Nathan Albertson, Logan Albertson; and one great-grandson, Colton Munoz. She was an employee for Virginia Tractor and retired from Genworth Financial Group. Chris enjoyed reading and had a special love for her family. Memorial service to be announced.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court