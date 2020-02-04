PATTERSON, Everett Carl, of North Chesterfield, departed this life Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born January 9, 1963, to the late Ezekiel and Juanita Davis Patterson. Everett retired from Altria in 2019 as Senior Director of Operations, Logistics and Services. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vanessa; son, Everett Jr.; brothers, Kenneth (Belinda) Patterson of Atlanta, Georgia and Eric Patterson of Grambling, La.; sister, Bernita Patterson, Ph.D. of Grambling, La.; cherished nephew, Evan Patterson of Gainesville, Fla.; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur St. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Dr. Derek E. Jones, eulogist. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
