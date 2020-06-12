PATTERSON, Vanessa, August 25, 1987 - May 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her little brother, Robert. Survived by her spouse, Stephanie Rossi; children, Nicholas, Heaven, Bobby, Sophie and Keagan; bonus children, Karrisa, Korey Jr., Lily and Liam; parents, Chuck and Edith; sister, Lisa; bonus dads, Malcolm and Timothy; bonus sisters, Leslie, Stephanie and Gloria; nephews, Devon, Leeland and Kamdyn. You were always loved and now will be forever missed.

