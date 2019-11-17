PAUL, Brad, 65, passed away October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughters, Shannon Jordan (Austin) and Stephanie Stocks; his grandchildren, Xander and Zoey; his mother, Mary Jane Paul; and sister, Janice Moody (Sam). He was preceded in death by his father, Kendall Paul. Brad was an avid fisherman, dog lover and was a wonderful, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. A celebration in memory of Brad will be held at a later date.View online memorial