PAULETTE, James "Jimmy," age 74, entered into eternal rest November 27, 2019, at a local hospital. He is survived by children, Ashley Loren, James Brian, William Cary (Summer); grandson, Levi; siblings, Doris P. Vaughan, Alice Grant (Clyde), Daisy L. Dulick (John), Rosemary Bowles (Rick); nieces, nephews; friends, among them, Ken and Rhonda Napier. Memorial service, Friday, December 13, 1 p.m. Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. Funeral arrangements entrusted to V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va.

