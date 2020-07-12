PAXTON, Carroll Thomas, 79, formerly of Richmond, Va., died on June 28, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. "Tommy" will be sorely missed by his family and friends. There are no services scheduled at this time due to the Coronavirus. Arrangements by National Cremation and Burial Society, Sarasota, Fla.View online memorial
