PAYNE, Dean Reavis, 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined the Lord and the love of her life in Heaven Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Edmond "Jack" Payne; a sister, Ruth Lyle; niece, Patricia L. Pike; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Mike), Glenn, Kathy (Matt) and Gary (Joanne); five grandchildren, Caleb, Kate, Justin, Courtney and Catherine; niece and nephew, Linda and Ricky; and many other special friends and family. Dean loved spending time at the "Rivah" with the Grey's Point Gang or visiting her childhood friends. She was an avid reader, terrific gardener and the Hallmark Channel's greatest fan. She was an awesome cook and her delicious cakes are legendary in the community. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Hanover Rescue Squad.View online memorial
