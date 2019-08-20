PAYNE, Jackie Franklin, Sr., 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Paul Teddy and Blanche Honts Payne, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Teddy Ray Payne. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Sue Payne; sons, Jackie Payne Jr. (Regina) and Kevin Payne (Amy); grandchildren, Rachael Payne, Jessica Payne, Ashley Payne and Michael Wilson; sister, Betty Jo Goff; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Jackie worked as a millwright at Honeywell International and retired after more than 40 years of service. He served as the pastor for more than 50 years at the House of Prayer Church in Chesterfield. Jackie was faithful to his family and his Lord. The family will receive friends, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial