PAYNE, Martin, 80, of Montpelier, Va., passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Martin was born in Goochland, Va., on January 28, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Tesora Payne; sister, May Sorrell; brothers, Wilmore Payne, Richard Payne, Elvin Payne and Ernest Payne. Martin retired from William Byrd Press where he worked as a Pressman. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars and simply cutting grass. He is survived by his former wife, Florence Payne; and their two children, Beverly Hall (Donnie) and Michelle Gilman (Howard); grandchildren, Daryl Hall, Travis Hall (Megan), Ben Gilman, Ema Gilman and Luc Gilman; great-grandchild, Nelson Hall; sisters, Nancy Hodges and Joyce Barden; and brother, Marvin Payne. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Va. 23192. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's UMC.

