PAYNE, ROSE

PAYNE, Rose Marie, 76, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She is survived by her grandsons, Brandon (Meagen) Lewis and Joshua (Ashlea) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Waylon Lewis, Weston Lewis and Willa Lewis. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Payne; parents, Joel and Margaret Towler; and daughter, Denise Marie Lewis. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10).

