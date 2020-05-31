PAYNE, Rose Marie, 76, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She is survived by her grandsons, Brandon (Meagen) Lewis and Joshua (Ashlea) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Waylon Lewis, Weston Lewis and Willa Lewis. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Payne; parents, Joel and Margaret Towler; and daughter, Denise Marie Lewis. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10).View online memorial
