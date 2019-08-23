PEABODY, Dorothee E. On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, a new flower bloomed in the garden of heaven as Dorothee Peabody departed this earth after 76 wonderful years. She is survived by her sister, Brigitte; ex-husband, Bill; two children, Angela and Hume; six grandchildren, Livi, Jakob, Alex, Ethan, Austin and Bryan; two nieces, Dina and Carol; a nephew, Erik; and countless friends whose lives she has touched through the years. Dorothee was born February 7, 1943, in Munich, Germany, and left for Venezuela after World War II. After some time, she returned to Germany and then back again to Venezuela, where she met Bill and got married in 1968. They had two wonderful children who gave them an additional three wonderful grandchildren each. While their marriage ended some years ago, Bill was there to take good care of Dorothee in her final years. After her kids were older, she returned to the workforce as an assistant for executives at Lumberg, James River Corporation and eventually Peabody Coal Trade before retiring. She was a great lover of nature, spending countless hours in her garden and volunteering to tend the grounds at Lewis Ginter and Maymont parks. She was a woman of generous spirit and loved music, especially the Mariachi bands at her favorite Mexican restaurants. Her annual Christmas open house party was always a display of her generous nature, inviting friends and family to celebrate the season and look forward to one of her famous Stollens. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and whose lives were enriched by knowing her, but we can all take solace that today the garden of heaven is just a bit more beautiful than it was before. A celebration of her life will be held at her house at 9910 Chancellor Place, on Sunday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.View online memorial