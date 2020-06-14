PEACO, BILLIE

PEACO, Ms. Billie S., 64, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William G. and Patricia M. Kephart. She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra M. Peaco; her grandchildren, Jerzie M. Jefferies, William M. Jefferies III and Georgia S. Peaco; her siblings, Kathy K. Kephart and William "Bill" W. Kephart (Sheryl); her niece, Sarah P. Kephart and her four children; and two additional nephews, one niece and many close friends. After a long career with Wells Fargo, she retired last year and was able to enjoy time with her grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephew. A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Life Baptist Church, 6229 Osborne Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

View online memorial