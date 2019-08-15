PEARSALL, Evelyn Phelps, 101, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Evelyn was the only child of Louie and Irene Phelps, and she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Richmond Professional Institute (VCU). She worked for Morris Plan Bank until she married her husband in 1939, sharing 39 blissful years of marriage. Evelyn cherished her family and celebrated every new addition. When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed reading, knitting and creating flower arrangements. She served on All Saints Church Altar Guild and belonged to the River Road Garden Club. Evelyn shared her love of books by volunteering at Collegiate School's library. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William P. Pearsall Sr.; and her daughter-in-law, Dinah C. Pearsall. Evelyn is survived by son, William P. Pearsall Jr.; daughter, Gail P. Kinder (Don); daughter, Ann P. Luther (Steve); son, Marshall P. Pearsall (Bonnie); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, August 17. After the burial, the family invites all to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road. A reception will follow. Those wishing to honor Evelyn's memory can make contributions to the Early Literacy Programs at the Richmond Public Library Foundation, 101 East Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23219. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care Evelyn received from Our Lady of Hope and Hospice Community Care.View online memorial