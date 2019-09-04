PEARSALL, Marjorie A., 88, of Powhatan, formerly of Cumberland, widow of Walter S. Pearsall, passed away September 2, 2019. She is survived by three children, David F. Pearsall (Denise) of Williamsburg, Kieth E. Pearsall (Janet) of New York, Susan Farrell (Donald) of Powhatan; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Memorial services will be Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the Providence Presbyterian Church, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 417 Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial