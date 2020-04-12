PEARSON, Brew Porter, 76, passed away April 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va., after a hard-fought health battle. Brew was born in Norfolk and made Richmond her home for many years. She was a 1962 graduate of Matthew Fontaine Maury High School. Over the years, her career involved working as a bank teller at Gateway Bank and BB&T. She worked for many years at Kelley's Village Gift Shop and was office manager at Lane Holmes in their startup years. Her circle of friends brought her great joy and comfort. She could be seen most days walking around Deerwood, where she lived for 44 years, stopping to talk with neighbors. An avid reader, she had a wonderful sense of humor and was a very strong, resilient woman. Brew looked forward to her monthly Bridesmaid luncheons with her high school friends, Katherine Lane Little, Janet Moser Hylton and Nancy Miller Jackson. She also loved her times at Wrightsville Beach with her second family, the Arnalls and the Douthats and her beloved friends, "the Sisters," Barbara Arnall, Ann Blair and Anne Lumpkin, who all preceded her in death. She was a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren, who called her "Mimi.'' She enjoyed hearing of their adventures and spending every holiday with them. Survivors include her only child, a devoted daughter, Stephanie Pearson Davis, Hershey, Pa.; and her son-in-law, Lt. Col. Robert C. Davis; two granddaughters, Page Montgomery Davis and Katherine Isabella Davis "Katie Belle"; and one grandson, Robert Mazyck Davis ( Zack). She was also survived by one sister, Margarette Porter Brooks. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for all of their love and support over the past 18 months and especially during the last week. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Bon Secours Richmond Foundation in support of COVID-19 Emergency Relief at www.bsvaf.org/makeagift or mailed to Bon Secours Richmond Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230. Due to the current health crisis and restricted guidelines a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
