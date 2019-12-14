PEARSON, CLARICE

PEARSON, Mrs. Clarice, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Pearson. She is survived by one daughter, Lachea Davis (Lamont); two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, one sister-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, at 1 p.m. Rev. Reginald M. Jones officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Sunday.View online memorial