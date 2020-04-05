PEARSON, David

PEARSON, David Wormley "Dickie" Jr., 73, died unexpectedly April 2, 2020, at his home in Manquin. He was the son of the late David W. Pearson Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Wall Pearson; and is survived by a brother, William Carroll Pearson (Wanda); a sister, Lucye "Cookie" Bosher (Eugene); nephew, William David Pearson (Marie) and their children, Layla and Chloe; niece, Amanda Bosher Porch (Brandon) and their children, Levi and Lane; and niece, Ann Elizabeth Pearson. Dickie loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing and cutting a rug. He was a lifetime member of King William Ruritan and McKendree United Methodist Church. In light of recent restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at McKendree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to King William Ruritan.

