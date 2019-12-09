PEASLEY, Nora Ann (Marsh), age 78, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord in Heaven, December 3, 2019. A loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend of many, she is already greatly missed. She enjoyed spending time with others, knitting, adventures, singing, camping, fishing and watching sports. She and surviving husband, Paul were married 57 years. Nora loved the Lord and Sycamore Presbyterian Church (PCA), where she worshiped over 20 years. A memorial service will be held at Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Midlothian, Virginia, at 11 a.m. January 25, 2020, followed by a burial service in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Virginia; reception at church to follow.View online memorial