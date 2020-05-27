PEATROSS, Bernice Phillips, of Ruther Glen, Va., peacefully passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Caroline County and faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist. She was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union and the Busy Bees. Bernice loved gardening and embroidery. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved her family and was affectionately known as "Nanny." Everyone who knew her loved her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew Beal Ball; and her second husband, Frederick W. Peatross. Her survivors include her children, Dennis W. Ball and his wife, Sue, Donald L. Ball and his wife, Jeannie and Roger B. Ball and his wife, Beth; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a devoted caregiver, Nita Samuel. The family wishes to thank the nurses of the Bon Secours Hospice Team for their kindness and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 443, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546 or the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 201, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
