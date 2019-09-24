PEAY, Peggy Ann Mattox, went home peacefully September 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Tommy; children, Darryl Peay, Kelly Johnson and Kim Sutkus; seven grandsons, a great-granddaughter; and brothers, Ben Mattox and Chuck Loving. Peggy was a 1959 graduate of Hermitage High School. Special thanks to the staffs of At Home Care Hospice and Family Lifeline for their exceptional, knowledgeable care and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Henrico, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association or CHUMC.View online memorial