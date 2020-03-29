PEAY, Robert W., 75, of Charles City, departed this life on March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiana Peay; parents, Elizabeth and Eugene Peay Sr.; and brother, Eugene Peay Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Peay; son, Thomas Peay; daughter, Trina McCall (Warren); two granddaughters, Ajah Peay and Aubrie McCall; two grandsons, Amari and Austin McCall; four brothers, Joseph (Martha), Arthur (Delores), Thomas Peay and Ernest Green (Sarah); seven sisters, Carolyn Peay, Connie Whitaker, Evelyn Peay, Judy Fox (Frederick), Anthony Robinson, Trudy Napier, (Bernard) and Carrie Thomas (Chris); two sisters-in-law, Margaret Peay and Agnes Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A walk through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
