PECK, Russell Shannon, 85, of Richmond, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. He retired from the U.S. Army and the Richmond Sheriff Department, he was also a devout Mason. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Interment in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, in Winston-Salem, N.C.View online memorial
