PECK, Russell Shannon, 85, of Richmond, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. He retired from the U.S. Army and the Richmond Sheriff Department. Russell was a devout 33 degree Mason, past Potentate and Inspector of General Homer Temple #28. He was very active until his health began to fail. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Live streaming will be available 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on the March Funeral Home website. Interment will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, in Winston-Salem, N.C.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…