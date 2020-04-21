PECK, RUSSELL

PECK, Russell Shannon, 85, of Richmond, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. He retired from the U.S. Army and the Richmond Sheriff Department. Russell was a devout 33 degree Mason, past Potentate and Inspector of General Homer Temple #28. He was very active until his health began to fail. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Live streaming will be available 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on the March Funeral Home website. Interment will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

