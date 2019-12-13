PECK, Sandra Johnson, of Richmond, formerly of Salem, Va., went to be with her Lord December 9, 2019. She was born October 16, 1940, in Matoaka, W.Va. Sandra was one of three daughters of the late Jack and Irene Kemp; and the loving wife of the late Francis H. Peck, with whom she shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. She was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson H.S. in Roanoke, Va. Sandra is survived by her children, Jeffrey A. Johnson and Jacqueline Johnson-Morales (Juan Carlos Morales); her sisters, Sharon Samuels and Lucinda Kemp; and grandchildren, Timothy Johnson and Gabriel Morales-Johnson. Sandra was an active member of Cambridge Baptist Church for 29 years, serving on several committees. One of her great loves was spending vacation time on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be remembered for her spunky personality and caring compassionate nature. Sandra will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Services include visitation, Sunday, December 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Bennett's Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va., church service Monday, December 16, 11:30 a.m. at Cambridge Baptist, 12025 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va., with refreshments following. Graveside burial at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.View online memorial