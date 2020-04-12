PECK, William Robert Sr., 86, passed on April 3, 2020, in Plainsboro, N.J. He had been in declining health for the past few years after relocating to N.J. to help care for aging family members. Robert spent most of his life in Richmond, Virginia, where he worked for over 30 years with Haverty's Furniture Company. He was also a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Over the years, Robert held service commitments with Sunset Hills Baptist Church, Bethlehem Little League and the Manchester Moose Lodge. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, William Robert Peck Jr. "Robby." Robert is survived by his sister, Eleanor Gills of Ga.; his ex-wife, Frances Hensley Peck; his daughter, Brenda Peck Haskin; and three sons Richard, James and Gary Peck; as well as by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We hope he is remembered fondly by all who knew him. There are no plans for a service at this time.View online memorial
