PECORARO, Mary Angela, 91, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away January 29, 2020. She will always be remembered for her selflessness, devotion to her family and her kind and generous heart. Mary's great love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved so dearly. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph W. Pecoraro. She is survived by her daughters, Roseann and Carol; grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph and Christina; and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A private graveside service will be held on a later date at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorn, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, https://www2.heart.org.View online memorial
