PECSOK, Lorraine Beyer, of Richmond, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 91. Lorraine embodied strength, patience and humor. She was a loving and proud wife, mother, grandmother, friend to many and an active member of her church, where she sang for the choir. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pecsok; her daughter, Janet Pecsok; her sister, Bernita Schultz; and her brother, Argene Beyer. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Pecsok of Ashland, Va.; her son, Steven Pecsok and his wife, Noreen (Vermont); her grandchildren, Blair Hickman (Washington, D.C.), Kelsea Hickman (Salt Lake City) and James, Kyle and Emily Pecsok (Vermont); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Bon Air Presbyterian Church in Richmond. Gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Bon Air Presbyterian Church, 9201 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial