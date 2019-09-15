PEEPLES, EDWARD "ED"

PEEPLES, Dr. Edward "Ed" H., 84, died September 7, 2019. He was born April 20, 1935, in Richmond, Virginia. He was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, then earned a B.S. from Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University), an M.A. from University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Medical Behavioral Science from University of Kentucky. Ed was Emeritus Associate Professor of Preventive Medicine and Community Health at VCU. He had an extraordinary teaching career there for 32 years. He played an important role in transforming the school in its formative years into a nationally ranked research institution and helped launch degree programs including African American Studies and Masters of Public Health. Ed's civil rights activism began while still at RPI, but his path was forever altered when he attended the 1957 Encampment for Citizenship. There, he met Eleanor Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. He participated in Richmond's first lunch counter sit-ins and went on to lead and support social justice efforts throughout his life. Ed was an accomplished researcher, author and consultant. Several of his projects attracted national attention, most notably his work in Prince Edward County, Virginia, where the public schools were closed in defiance of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court "Brown v. Board of Education" school desegregation decision. Never at a loss for words, Ed wrote scores of short stories, essays, op-ed pieces and letters to the media. He was a remarkable storyteller and reveled in tortured puns. His memoir, "Scalawag: A White Southerner's Journey through Segregation to Human Rights Activism," was published in 2014. Ed was also passionate about basketball. He was co-captain of the 1957 RPI Green Devils (precursor to the VCU Rams), the institution's first winning men's basketball team. He was a tireless fan of generations of Rams teams. A gifted teacher, generous mentor and relentless agitator, Ed was also a devoted husband and father to his four daughters. There was nothing more comforting to all his girls than hearing him say "I'll be on your shoulder." Ed is survived by his beloved family: wife, Karen Wawrzyn; and their daughter, Camille Peeples; daughters, Suzannah Peeples, Kathryn Brown and her husband, Rodes and Cecily Rodriguez and her husband, Juan; grandchildren, Isak, Araceli and Natalie Rodriguez; brother, Stephen Peeples; nephew, Mark Peeples; and countless treasured relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to Special Collections and Archives at VCU Libraries, Vivia Peeples Eden Scholarship at USC Salkehatchie or the Encampment for Citizenship. Details about contributions and an upcoming celebration of Ed's life on November 2 will be shared on www.edpeeples.com.View online memorial