PEGRAM, Oscar Linwood, 74, of Amelia, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1946, to the late David and Capitola Pegram. Big "O" retired from Philip Morris USA and later became owner and operator of O.L. Pegram Hauling. He was a dedicated member of the deaconate ministry of Branch Of Unity Ministries, Amelia, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 53 years "Vi" (Viola) as he affectionately called her; a son, Maurice (Annie); and a daughter, Tiffany (Bryant); his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Jazmyn, KaMario, Benjamin and Julanney; his dog, "Maxey"; one great-grandson, TyRod Jr.; and one great-granddog, "Zeke." Oscar was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Pegram (Mary); and sister, Fannie Lyles. He is survived by his brothers, Samuel Pegram (Dallas), Levi Pegram (Carolyn), Chester Pegram (Alice), Henry Pegram and Theodore Pegram (Gail); brothers-in-law, James Bowles (Cessie), Harvey Carey (Minnie), John Carey (Pearl), Clarence Carey (Brenda); sisters-in-law, Clara Walls, Doris Mondrey (Edward), Carrie Mondrey, Joan Macklin; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va., where a viewing will be held April 3, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of OSCAR PEGRAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.