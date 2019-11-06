PENDLETON, Donna Marye', age 58, of Union, South Carolina, passed away on October 30, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She succumbed to ovarian cancer, which she fought bravely, with faith and grace, for nearly three years. Donna, the oldest daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Donald R. Eubanks, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 3, 1961. She pursued undergraduate studies at Furman University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSRN) from Atlantic Christian College. While at Furman, she met Rev. Rick Pendleton, her loving husband of 31 years. They were married on June 30, 1984. Donna was a devoted cardiac nurse and faithful ministry partner to her husband. Rick and Donna served the Lord through pastoral ministry at Story Creek Baptist Church in Ferrum, Virginia (1983 to 1984); Concord Baptist Church in Frog Level, Virginia (1984 to 2001); North Dunedin Baptist Church in Dunedin, Florida (2001 to 2005); Gourdvine Baptist Church in Culpeper, Virginia (2007 to 2011); and First Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina (2011 to 2015). After moving to Union in 2011, Donna taught health sciences at Union County High School for four years. She was a devoted wife, mother and servant to all those around her. She was perpetually selfless- always putting the needs of her family, friends, patients, church members and students above her own. Most importantly, Donna was extremely faithful- loving and praising God, even through becoming a widow and fighting a fierce battle against an aggressive cancer. Donna is survived by her four children, Reese Pendleton, Bethany Howell (husband, Kole), Leah Pendleton and Ethan Pendleton (wife, Hannah); her grandchildren, Kolton and Kallen Howell; her mother, Marye Eubanks; and her three sisters, Debbie Kovach, Delinda Eubanks and Daniele Herndon. Services will be held at Concord Baptist Church in Frog Level, Virginia on Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Virginia. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
