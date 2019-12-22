PENICK, Barbara Stallings, 84, departed this life on December 14, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She liked to tell others what to do. She was good at it and undertook giving directions with an enthusiasm that, as much as anything, defined her contract with the world. That contract said: "I have been given a gift of enthusiasm for what I love, and I will, with that gift, spread what I love to my students, friends, choir members, bridge club and my family, especially to my girls." Born in Durham, N.C. on June 1, 1935, Barbara grew up in the small community of Bethesda. Her love for family and tradition was matched in her love of learning and exploring her world. Barbara, given the chance, would probably have rocked babies for a living. Instead, with degrees in music and education from UNC Chapel Hill, she taught for 35 years. Barbara loved, embraced and taught many children in her years, in and out of a classroom. Far more than skills, they learned Barbara's enthusiasm. This giving spirit extended to anyone she encountered. She was always ready for light or heavy conversation. She always had time to listen and at her table, there was always room for one more. She was active in the communities where she lived. She sang with the Charlotte Opera, was a leader of the Democratic Party and worked with many volunteer theater, academic and choral organizations. In addition to being an active member of the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Barbara served as a Deacon, an Elder and as a Stephen Minister. The end of 2019 marks the end of a great love story as Barbara made it three weeks and three days without her husband, John. John and Barbara met as judges for a local music competition, where their passions for theatre, music and teaching convened into a lifelong relationship of 50-plus years. The two settled in Durham, N.C. and Barbara made sure that the family traveled, spending summers exploring the country for weeks on end and winters reveling in all the decadence that Barbara created around the holidays. Barbara leaves her two daughters, Tara Penick Edmondson and Paula Penick Yadavalli. She also leaves two sons-in-law, James Glendale Edmondson and Vamsi Krishna Yadavalli; along with two granddaughters, Parker Snow Edmondson and Anika Ruth Yadavalli. As we remember and live Barbara's grit, warmth, determination and enthusiasm, we are reminded of the messenger she was. A memorial service for both John and Barbara Penick will be held on December 29, at 3 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Durham, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John and Barbara's memory to the Richmond Ballet or the North Carolina Symphony. The family also welcomes cards and memories to be shared with great-grandchildren in the years to come.View online memorial
