PENN, Alan. On July 4, 2020, Alan Lee Penn, formerly of Martinsville, Va., died peacefully at home at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elissa Penn; only daughter, Melissa Penn; and siblings, Ray Penn (Helen) and Lori Penn Biggs (Neal). A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on July 18, at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va. We request that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.View online memorial
