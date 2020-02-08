PENNA, ANTHONY "ANDY" JR.

PENNA, Anthony John "Andy" Jr., 31, of Bon Air, departed this life suddenly on February 4, 2020, at 1:04 p.m. at Chippenham Hospital. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Antoinette and Anthony Penna; maternal grandparents, Charles Landrau and Margarita Moreno; and aunt, Margaret Salas. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Carole Penna; the love of his life, Megan Spear; and their little fur baby, Rosie; his honorary aunt, Dr. Jacqueline Bourque; and cousins, Adam Phillips and Erik Phillips. He also leaves a large extended family that he helped create and is very much loved by them. The light in our lives has dimmed but the sky has a new bright star as our beloved son and fiance has joined the universe and heaven. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors that took care of Andy in his final days. It is because of the emergency room staff of Chippenham Hospital that we were able to speak to him and tell him how much we love him and how very proud we are of the man he had become. He had an incredible staff at the Levinson Heart Institute that did everything they could possibly do for him as well as supporting us: Dr. Leo Gazoni, Dr. Christian Schunn, Dr. Malhotra, Dr. Shah. We are especially grateful to his nurses that worked night and day monitoring his condition minute by minute, Sarah and Shannon. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to RACC Tommie Fund, www.raccfoundation.org/tommie-fund.View online memorial
Feb 9
Celebration of Life
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Feb 10
Graveside Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
