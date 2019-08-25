PEPLE, Evelyn "Lyn" Schools, 82, passed away surrounded by family at home in Goochland County, Va., on August 16, 2019. Lyn was born in Richmond, Va., to Evelyn Mallory Schools and Dr. Percy Everett Schools. She graduated from Hermitage High School and later obtained her bachelor's degree from Texas State College for Women. Lyn developed her career with the Richmond Public School (RPS) system as a teacher, coach and department head and spent several years as head coach for the VCU Rams Women's Field Hockey team. She was a member of the Virginia Tidewater Field Hockey Association in her younger years and later spent decades as a crew member of the Batteau Lady's Slipper. Lyn was preceded in death by her parents; her half-brother, Percy E. Schools Jr.; and her brothers, William and George Schools. Lyn is survived by her husband, Charles Hardy Peple; her daughters, Jane Mallory Peple (Sam Long Jr.; S. Chase Long) and Margaret "Max" Peple-Abrams (Deon Abrams; Azra Abrams) as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for September 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring.View online memorial