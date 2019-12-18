PEPPER, William A. Jr., 82, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on December 15, 2019. Born in New York City on December 26, 1936, he was the son of William A. Pepper Sr. and Lillian Cairnes Pepper. He lived many years in Pine Plains, N.Y., where he earned Eagle Scout and graduated from high school in 1954. Bill served in the U.S. Army Reserve until his discharge in April 30, 1964. After high school, Bill completed a four-year trade program as a toolmaker at General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass., and was employed in that trade at General Electric for many years. He then moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he was employed by Conklin Instrument Corp. in Pleasant Valley, N.Y., and then at Staff Lighting in Highland, N.Y. as their Vice President of Manufacturing. Bill served as secretary of the town of Poughkeepsie Lions Club. He was also an avid skier, serving as a volunteer patrolman in the National Ski Patrol and a ski instructor with the Hudson Valley Ski Club, where he met his future wife. On April 30, 1966, Bill married Phyllis M. Marcy in Millbrook, N.Y. After 27 years in Poughkeepsie, they moved to Edenton, N.C. In 1993, they opened the Captains Quarters Inn, where they offered mystery weekends and captained sailing cruises. Bill was a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain. After their retirement from the bed and breakfast business in 2004, Bill and Phyllis lived in Edenton at their beautiful waterfront home and Bill continued with captained sailing cruises. He was a member of the Edenton Yacht Club, serving as treasurer for 10 years. He was also a parishioner at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton for 24 years. In 2017, Bill and Phyllis moved to Glen Allen, Va., where he was a parishioner at Christ Church Episcopal on Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen. In addition to his wife, Phyllis; he is survived by his daughter, Margaret McNamara, her husband Thomas McNamara and children, Tom and Amelia, of Staatsburg, N.Y.; and his daughter, Susan Tyler, her husband, Thomas Tyler and their children Andrew and Nicholas, of Glen Allen, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Leslie Fulton; and brother-in-law, Norman Fulton of Somers, N.Y.; by his brother, George Pepper; and sister-in-law, Sharon Pepper of Huber Heights, Ohio; by his cousin, George O'Neill and wife, Carolyn O'Neill, of Oakland, N.J.; and by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, with service to follow at 4 p.m. Interment on Saturday, December 21 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Glen Allen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton, N.C. or Christ Church Episcopal in Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial