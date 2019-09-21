PERCY, RONALD "ROCK"

PERCY, Ronald A. "Rock," 83, of Charles City, transitioned to be with the Lord September 17, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his nieces, Barbara Johnson, Betty Anderson (Sherman), Edna Rose Austin, Robin Ransome (William); devoted great-niece, Keisha Austin; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Gilfield Baptist Church cemetery, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City.

