PERDUE, Debbie Newland, 64, of Quinton, Va., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was a woman who found joy in decorating her home with flowers and cow knickknacks, taking trips to the mountains and caring for children, which she did throughout her life. More than anything, she treasured time spent with her family. Her beloved husband and children will forever cherish their final moments with Debbie, as she passed away with them by her side. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin J. and Constance A. Newland; and her sister, Donna Fay Newland. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jesse J. Perdue Jr.; her daughter, Holly Gifford (Joseph); her son, Jesse J. Perdue III (Angie); two grandchildren, Robbie Gifford and Morgan Gifford; four sisters, Connie Stewart, Alice King (Gaynor), Charlotte Newland, Joyce Hanvey; sister-in-law, Gail Von Mosch (Carl); brother-in-law, Earl Perdue (Tammy); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140, with burial following in Washington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Memorial Regional Medical Center for the exceptional care during Debbie's illness. Memorial donations may be made to New Kent Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 209, New Kent, Va. 23124 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 75, New Kent, Va. 23124. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
