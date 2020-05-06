PEREZ, Anthony Phillip Sr., 73, of Richmond, transitioned to Heaven to rest with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born October 1, 1946, in Richmond, Virginia. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Laverne Perez; and sister, Olguita Thomas. He graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School in 1967, and continued his education at Virginia Commonnwealth University to study Computer Science. He worked at Dupont Fibers for 28 years, retired in 2006. Anthony for many years enjoyed the sportsmanship of hunting, fishing and bowling with his closest friends. He was a longtime giver to multiple charities, to include St. Jude, United Way, Feed the Children and Toys for Tots. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Barbara; daughter, Terri Banks (Terrence Andre Banks); three sons, Anthony "Tony" Jr. (Tamika Hill), Phillip Kidd (Leslie Crawley) and David Kidd; 13 grandchildren; brother, Berkley L. Perez; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private.View online memorial
