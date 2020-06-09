PEREZ, Marie Victoria Thompson, 90, born in Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Rose Saulnier Thompson and Dana Warren Thompson; siblings, Ina Thompson Hardy, Grace Thompson Gilpin, Jeanette Thompson, James "Tommy" Thompson and Dorothy Thompson Hill. Marie spent many years with David Orgell Inc., a fine jeweler, as an accountant in Beverly Hills. She also spent time as a caregiver during her time in California. As a young woman, she traveled throughout Canada and the United States to assist her family in times of need. Her family remembers that she always made herself available when they needed her. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Brown (Michael) and Anita Freeman (Jon); grandchildren, Charles Brown, Robert Brown, Monet Freeman and Zane Freeman; siblings, Dana Thompson and Harry "Hank" Thompson; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Verdugo Pines Bible Camp at www.verdugopines.org. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday