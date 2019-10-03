PERKINS, DURWOOD III

PERKINS, Durwood Allen III, 57, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, from a fall resulting in a traumatic head injury. Allen was born in Norfolk, Va., on February 7, 1962. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University, a certified public accountant and the founder of D. Allen Perkins, CPA PLC. Allen called himself a non-nerd accountant. He loved sports, reading, music, politics, WWII history and debating. Allen's friends knew him as a family man who enjoyed coaching his sons, going to the Outer Banks and MLB spring training. The Washington Redskins and New York Mets were his favorite teams. He especially enjoyed their championships, including the Redskins' 1982 Super Bowl win when John Riggins went off-tackle (Allen admitted crying) and the Mets winning the 1986 World Series. Allen attended many great concerts, including Bob Seger at the Norfolk Scope in 1978, described as his favorite concert ever, and later two shows in Ireland to see Sir Van Morrison. He is survived by his children, twins, David Allen and Daniel George and Andrew Joseph (AJ). Other survivors include his brother, Brian Keith Perkins (Lynn); and two half-sisters, LeeAnne Hockey (Geoff) and Heather Price (Thad). Allen also leaves behind his mother, Gayle B. Richardson; father, Durwood Allen Perkins Jr.; and the love of his life, Mary Ann Wright. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road. A service will be held Monday, October 7, at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Woody Funeral Home, followed by burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cullather Brain Tumor Center at St. Mary's Hospital, 5875 Bremo Rd., Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23226 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial