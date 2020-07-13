PERKINS, Hamilton E. Sr., 73, of Highland Springs, Va., died July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton H. Sr. and Elizabeth J. Perkins. Surviving are his wife, Ella G. Perkins; daughter, Dr. Patrice N. Perkins; two sons, Terrance N. Gray Sr. (Katrina) and Hamilton E. Perkins Jr.; two grandchildren, Terrance Jr. and Darius Gray; five sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dr. Jerome Ross officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
