PERKINS, MARGARET

PERKINS, Mrs. Margaret Sarafian, 84, died April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Perkins. She leaves behind her daughters, Lynda (Ray) Gunn, Debbie (Bob) Oaster; son, Rick (Traci) Perkins; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Peter B. Sarafian; and a slew of nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of Skipwith Baptist Church and has many lifelong friends there. She was retired from The Virginia Department of Health. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Skipwith Baptist Church.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET PERKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.