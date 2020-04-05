PERKINS, MARGARET

PERKINS, Mrs. Margaret Sarafian, 84, died April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Perkins. She leaves behind her daughters, Lynda (Ray) Gunn, Debbie (Bob) Oaster; son, Rick (Traci) Perkins; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Peter B. Sarafian; and a slew of nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of Skipwith Baptist Church and has many lifelong friends there. She was retired from The Virginia Department of Health. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Skipwith Baptist Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers