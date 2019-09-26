PERKINSON, John, 97, died on September 23, 2019, at his home in Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He was predeceased by his wife, Jodi, of 74 years in 2015; and is survived by two sons, Dennis (Jo-Anne) of Newtown Square, Pa., Donald (Kathy) of Greenbelt, Md.; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey and John; and two great-grandchildren, Callen and Eli. Born in Bedford, Ky., in 1922, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and later graduated from the University of Cincinnati School of Mortuary Science. After many years as a licensed mortician in Kentucky, he entered the telephone industry. He served as the President of the Virginia Telephone Association before retiring from Contel in Richmond, Va., in 1984. He was an active member of the Kentucky Number One Masonic Lodge in Lexington. Also, he was a lifelong church member, most recently at the First Presbyterian Church of Richmond, where he served as an elder for many years. Details for Mr. Perkinson's memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial