PERRIN, Frank "Red" A., 78, of New Kent, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior August 17, 2019. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lenard and Florence Antoinette Perrin; four brothers, his four sisters; and his grandson, C.J. Thompson. Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley; three children, Gloria (Jimmy), Clyde (Valerie) and Ginger (Edgar); six grandchildren, Michael (Cathy), Katelyn, Austin, Landon (Shyanne), Bryan, Bryce and Colby; two great-grandchildren, Addison, Joseph; and his aunt, Florence. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va., with burial following in Washington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Journey Christian Fellowship, "Ark Complex," online or mailed to P.O. Box 768, Quinton, Va. 23141. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial