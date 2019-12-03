PERRITT, HAL "BIG"

PERRITT, Hal "Big," 71, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evins and Eleanor Perritt; and four beloved brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Perritt; daughter, Vickie (Jason) Pittman; sons, James (Angela) Kersey, Kenny (Melissa) Perritt and Ricky (ReAnna) Perritt; nine grandchildren; brothers, Wilson (Judy) Perritt, Boyce (Linda) Perritt and Mitchell (Fonda) Perritt; and sister, Ethel (Wade) Rabon. He was an avid outdoorsman, hard worker and family man. He worked part-time for S.W. Funk. Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.

