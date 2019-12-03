PERRITT, Hal "Big," 71, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evins and Eleanor Perritt; and four beloved brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Perritt; daughter, Vickie (Jason) Pittman; sons, James (Angela) Kersey, Kenny (Melissa) Perritt and Ricky (ReAnna) Perritt; nine grandchildren; brothers, Wilson (Judy) Perritt, Boyce (Linda) Perritt and Mitchell (Fonda) Perritt; and sister, Ethel (Wade) Rabon. He was an avid outdoorsman, hard worker and family man. He worked part-time for S.W. Funk. Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial