PERROW, Jane Leitch, 92, died March 9, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tazewell Julian Perrow Jr.; her brother, Edwin Gilbert Leitch Jr.; her sister, Edith Leitch Murray; her mother, Mabel Edith Haley Leitch; and her father, Edwin Gilbert Leitch Sr. She is survived by her sons, Blair Lee Perrow and Alan Montague Perrow, both of Midlothian Virginia; her two nieces, Linda Murray Medas and Mary Murray Stowe; and her two nephews, Edwin Gilbert Leitch III and Stephan Tracy Leitch. In her early years, she graduated from John Marshall High School, received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Duke University and got her master's degree in education from UVA. Later, she became a guidance counselor and teacher at Varina High School and taught school on the base at Fort Belvoir, too. Mid-career, she kept books for small financial business and was the secretary to the First Lady of Virginia, Linda Robb. Jane was a loving and dedicated mother who served God faithfully through her church ministries as expressed through her love of teaching and care for others. These ministries were one of the largest highlights of her life. As a longtime member of Bon Air Baptist Church, she was active in WMU ministries with Freedom House, the Good Samaritan Inn and the Bon Air School for Girls. She was a member of the WMU council and participated on the leadership team. She was instrumental in founding and running Kids' Club, another WMU ministry for over 15 years, providing Saturday Bible School, similar to VBS, for inner-city children once a month. Jane found her passion! In nurturing and recruiting others that are on mission with like passion for the homeless, needy children and those who have gone down the wrong path in life, Jane led in compassion ministries for over 20 years. She was never happier than when helping others, and her kind and generous nature and love of people and animals will long be remembered by those who knew her. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Riverview Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. April 3, at Bon Air Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, the Good Samaritan Inn or Bon Air Baptist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Graveside Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
12:30PM
Riverview Cemetery
1401 S Randolph Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Apr 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, April 3, 2020
11:00AM
Bon Air Baptist
2531 Buford Road
Richmond, VA 23235
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
